PAK vs NZ semi-final highlights: Babar Azam led team through to the finals after 7 wicket victory over Kiwis

T20 World Cup semifinal IND vs ENG latest updates:

After the conclusion of the Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2022, only four teams remain as New Zealand, Pakistan, India and England are all set to lock horns for a place in the final on November 13 in Melbourne.

While New Zealand and England progressed from Group 1 after a thrilling finish which saw Australia miss out despite being level on points, India and Pakistan qualified from Group 2, Babar Azam's men making a historic comeback with three consecutive wins and a stroke of luck.

The first semifinal between New Zealand and Pakistan will take place in Sydney on November 9, followed by the second semifinal in Adelaide on November 10.

Ahead of the much-anticipated last three matches of the T20 World Cup 2022, here's all you need to know about the semifinals, the latest updates on Rohit Sharma and Dawid Malan's injuries and much more.