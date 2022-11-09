PAK vs NZ semi-final highlights: Babar Azam led team through to the finals after 7 wicket victory over Kiwis

Cricket
T20 World Cup IND vs ENG semifinal LIVE updates: Check latest updates, buildup to India vs England match.
After the conclusion of the Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2022, only four teams remain as New Zealand, Pakistan, India and England are all set to lock horns for a place in the final on November 13 in Melbourne.
While New Zealand and England progressed from Group 1 after a thrilling finish which saw Australia miss out despite being level on points, India and Pakistan qualified from Group 2, Babar Azam's men making a historic comeback with three consecutive wins and a stroke of luck.
The first semifinal between New Zealand and Pakistan will take place in Sydney on November 9, followed by the second semifinal in Adelaide on November 10.
Ahead of the much-anticipated last three matches of the T20 World Cup 2022, here's all you need to know about the semifinals, the latest updates on Rohit Sharma and Dawid Malan's injuries and much more.
Talking of the 1st semi-final between PAK vs NZ, Pakistan beat New Zealand by 7-wickets to reach their third T20 WC Final
An injury scare for Team India fans as Virat Kohli was hit by a delivery from Harshal Patel while practising in the nets on Wednesday.
Rohit Sharma provides update on his forearm injury
I was hit yesterday but it seems to be fine now. There was a little bruise but it is absolutely fine now: Indian Captain Rohit Sharma on his injury during the practice session ahead of the Semi-Final match against England— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022
The head-to-head record between Pakistan and New Zealand will give you a fair bit of an idea of which side could dominate the semifinal in Sydney today. Know here:
ICC T20 World Cup, PAK vs NZ and IND vs ENG Updates: England all-rounder Moeen Ali has said that Suryakumar Yadav is the 'best player in the world' at the moment. He also taled about that how England will go about taking his wicket. Click on the link below to know more.
ICC T20 World Cup, PAK vs NZ and INDI vs ENG: Babar or Rizwan: Who will Mohammad Haris replace as opener of Pakistan? Matthew Hayden says THIS
"Babar and Rizwan rightly are a number one combination. If I can take your minds way back to a different World Cup, that was the 2007 World Cup and Adam Gilchrist had a lean World Cup healed of that undefeated campaign for Australia," said Hayden.
ICC T20 World Cup, PAK vs NZ and IND vs ENG Update: India vs England semi-final match will be played on a used pitch. Adelaide is known to be as a high-scoring ground but, will used pitch have any sort of impact in the game?. Check out the link below to know the details.
T20 World Cup, PAK vs NZ and IND vs ENG Updates: Former South African cricketer AB De Villiers has recokned that team India are the favorites to win the T20 World Cup as they have a gread team balance in their playing XI. Read the link below for more comments from Mr 360 degree.
T20 World Cup, PAK vs NZ and IND vs ENG Updates: Former Indian head coach Ravi Shashti has made his pick between Rishabh Pamnt and Dinesh Karthik for semi-final match against England. Read the link below about what Ravi Shastri has to say.
T20 World CUp, NZ vs PAK and IND vs ENG Updates: Speaking in the press conference ahead of their clash against Pakistan, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson heaped praise on team's fast bowlers.
Kane Williamson mentioned that the experienced bowling lineup has stepped up together in a crucial tournament and highlighted how they can adapt to different roles. He further lavished praises on his bowlers for proving to be a great asset.
Virat Kohli has been in surreal form in the World Cup so far. Former England stalwart Kevin Pietersen spoke to Betway and said, "Virat Kohli, the King is back. As a close friend, I'm very happy for him but I just need Virat to have an off day on Thursday at Adelaide."
Do you know what will happen if rain interrupts the semifinal games India and England as well as New Zealand and Pakistan? Check here:
Meanwhile Virat Kohli, the leading-run scorer of T20 World Cup 2022 looks set to face off against England as he smashes the ball left, right and centre in the nets.
Not just Team India, Jos Buttler-led England also began their practice ahead of the high-octane clash in Adelaide. The Three Lions hit the nets after the completion of India's sessions.
Not just Rohit Sharma, England also have an injury headache, Dawid Malan injured himself against Sri Lanka, with Phil Salt reportedly expected to replace him for the semifinal clash in Adelaide.
Luckily, the issue wasn't too serious, and Rohit offered a positive update on his injury.
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma suffered an injury scare on Tuesday, he was hit by the ball on his right forearm, after which Rohit was treated by the doctors.