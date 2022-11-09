Headlines

PAK vs NZ semi-final highlights: Babar Azam led team through to the finals after 7 wicket victory over Kiwis

T20 World Cup IND vs ENG semifinal LIVE updates: Check latest updates, buildup to India vs England match.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 06:16 PM IST

T20 World Cup semifinal IND vs ENG latest updates:

After the conclusion of the Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2022, only four teams remain as New Zealand, Pakistan, India and England are all set to lock horns for a place in the final on November 13 in Melbourne. 

While New Zealand and England progressed from Group 1 after a thrilling finish which saw Australia miss out despite being level on points, India and Pakistan qualified from Group 2, Babar Azam's men making a historic comeback with three consecutive wins and a stroke of luck. 

The first semifinal between New Zealand and Pakistan will take place in Sydney on November 9, followed by the second semifinal in Adelaide on November 10. 

Ahead of the much-anticipated last three matches of the T20 World Cup 2022, here's all you need to know about the semifinals, the latest updates on Rohit Sharma and Dawid Malan's injuries and much more. 

LIVE BLOG

  • 09 Nov 2022, 05:30 PM

    IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semifinal LIVE updates:

    Talking of the 1st semi-final between PAK vs NZ, Pakistan beat New Zealand by 7-wickets to reach their third T20 WC Final

     

  • 09 Nov 2022, 12:27 PM

    IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semifinal LIVE updates:

    Indian captain Rohit Sharma said he has yet to determine whether Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant will don the wicketkeeper gloves against England in Thursday's Twenty20 World Cup semifinal. 

    READ| DK or Pant? Rohit Sharma responds on key selection dilemma for India ahead of England clash

  • 09 Nov 2022, 12:23 PM

    IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semifinal LIVE updates:

    On Wednesday, Indian captain Rohit Sharma held his traditional pre-match press conference. The India skipper did everything he could to keep the Rishabh Pant versus Dinesh Karthik debate a secret. His statements, however, suggested that team management will support veteran DK in the important semifinal on Thursday. He also said that he is fully recovered after being hit on the forearm during a practice session on Tuesday.

  • 09 Nov 2022, 12:03 PM

    IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semifinal LIVE updates:

    India will be playing their first ICC Event's knockout match without MS Dhoni in 19 years.

  • 09 Nov 2022, 11:48 AM

    IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semifinal LIVE updates:

    "Well, we certainly don’t want to see an India-Pakistan final. So, we’ll be trying all we can do to make sure that doesn’t happen," said Buttler.

  • 09 Nov 2022, 11:48 AM

    IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semifinal LIVE updates:

  • 09 Nov 2022, 11:25 AM

    IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semifinal LIVE updates:

    England to give another day to Malan and Wood to prove match fitness, to decide on match morning.

  • 09 Nov 2022, 10:43 AM

    Virat Kohli hit by the ball in the nets:

    An injury scare for Team India fans as Virat Kohli was hit by a delivery from Harshal Patel while practising in the nets on Wednesday. 

     

  • 09 Nov 2022, 09:59 AM

    IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semifinal LIVE updates:

    Rohit Sharma provides update on his forearm injury

     

  • 09 Nov 2022, 09:59 AM

    IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semifinal LIVE updates:

    India may go in with an unchanged XI for the second semifinal against England at the Adelaide Oval in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

  • 09 Nov 2022, 08:27 AM

    NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 live updates:

    England skipper Jos Buttler said in his pre-match press conference that he doesn't want an India-Pakistan final. 

    "Ofcourse I don't want to see India vs Pakistan final game. We will try out best to spoil the party," said Buttler. 

     

  • 09 Nov 2022, 07:51 AM

    NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Head to head record

    The head-to-head record between Pakistan and New Zealand will give you a fair bit of an idea of which side could dominate the semifinal in Sydney today. Know here:

    READ| PAK vs NZ head-to-head record: Which side is better? Pakistan vs New Zealand stats ahead of T20 WC semifinal

     

     

     

  • 09 Nov 2022, 07:28 AM

    NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Did you know?

    Both teams are unbeaten at the SCG in the tournament. New Zealand downed Australia and Sri Lanka there, and Pakistan dealt with South Africa.

     

  • 09 Nov 2022, 07:02 AM

    NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: All you need to know

    What: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st Semi-Final
    When: Nov 09, 07:00 PM LOCAL, 1:30 PM IST, Toss at 01: PM
    Where: Sydney Cricket Ground

     

  • 09 Nov 2022, 06:24 AM

    Good morning sleepyheads, it's matchday finally as New Zealand take on Pakistan in the first semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022. Watch out this space for the latest updates. 

  • 08 Nov 2022, 11:39 PM

    ICC T20 World Cup, PAK vs NZ and IND vs ENG Updates: England all-rounder Moeen Ali has said that Suryakumar Yadav is the 'best player in the world' at the moment. He also taled about that how England will go about taking his wicket. Click on the link below to know more.

    READ: England all-rounder Moeen Ali terms Suryakumar Yadav as 'Best in the world'

  • 08 Nov 2022, 10:30 PM

    ICC T20 World Cup, PAK vs NZ and INDI vs ENG: Babar or Rizwan: Who will Mohammad Haris replace as opener of Pakistan? Matthew Hayden says THIS

    "Babar and Rizwan rightly are a number one combination. If I can take your minds way back to a different World Cup, that was the 2007 World Cup and Adam Gilchrist had a lean World Cup healed of that undefeated campaign for Australia," said Hayden.

  • 08 Nov 2022, 09:09 PM

    ICC T20 World Cup, PAK vs NZ and IND vs ENG Update: India vs England semi-final match will be played on a used pitch. Adelaide is known to be as a high-scoring ground but, will used pitch have any sort of impact in the game?. Check out the link below to know the details.

    READ: IND vs ENG semi-final to be played on used pitch, know how it will make a difference

  • 08 Nov 2022, 08:13 PM

    T20 World Cup, PAK vs NZ and IND vs ENG Updates: Former South African cricketer AB De Villiers has recokned that team India are the favorites to win the T20 World Cup as they have a gread team balance in their playing XI. Read the link below for more comments from Mr 360 degree.

    READ: T20 World Cup: AB de Villiers convinced India will win final, predicts Pakistan will lose in semis

  • 08 Nov 2022, 06:50 PM

    T20 World Cup, PAK vs NZ and IND vs ENG Updates: Former Indian head coach Ravi Shashti has made his pick between Rishabh Pamnt and Dinesh Karthik for semi-final match against England. Read the link below about what Ravi Shastri has to say.

    READ: T20 World Cup semi-finals: Will Rishabh Pant replace Dinesh Karthik in India's playing XI against England?

  • 08 Nov 2022, 06:01 PM

    T20 World Cup, ENG vs PAK and IND vs ENG Update: England's opening batsman Phil Salt is likely to replace Dawid Malan in England's playing XI in the sem-final against India.

  • 08 Nov 2022, 05:19 PM

    T20 World CUp, NZ vs PAK and IND vs ENG Updates: Speaking in the press conference ahead of their clash against Pakistan, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson heaped praise on team's fast bowlers.

    Kane Williamson mentioned that the experienced bowling lineup has stepped up together in a crucial tournament and highlighted how they can adapt to different roles. He further lavished praises on his bowlers for proving to be a great asset. 

  • 08 Nov 2022, 04:45 PM

    T20 World Cup, NZ vs PAK, IND vs ENG Updates: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has suggested that skipper Babar Azam should bat at No. 3 and let Mohammad Haris open the innings in the semifinal against New Zealand.

  • 08 Nov 2022, 04:02 PM

    T20 World Cup NZ vs PAK, IND vs ENG updates: Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan will open the innings for Pakistaan in the semi-final match against New Zealand, confirms mentor Matthew Hayden.

  • 08 Nov 2022, 03:22 PM

    India vs England semi-final update: Injury scare for England as Mark Wood complains about 'Stiffness' and also missed the final training session ahed of match against India.

  • 08 Nov 2022, 02:44 PM

    T20 World Cup NZ vs PAK, IND vs ENG updates:

    The semifinal between India and England will be played at the Adelaide Oval on November 10. As per a report in the Cricketer, the high-octane clash will be played on a used pitch. 

     

  • 08 Nov 2022, 02:20 PM

    T20 World Cup NZ vs PAK, IND vs ENG updates:

    Virat Kohli has been in surreal form in the World Cup so far. Former England stalwart Kevin Pietersen spoke to Betway and said, "Virat Kohli, the King is back. As a close friend, I'm very happy for him but I just need Virat to have an off day on Thursday at Adelaide."

     

     

  • 08 Nov 2022, 01:45 PM

    T20 World Cup NZ vs PAK, IND vs ENG updates:

    Do you know what will happen if rain interrupts the semifinal games India and England as well as New Zealand and Pakistan? Check here:

    READ| IND vs ENG: What happens if rain interrupts T20 World Cup semi-final match? Know rules to achieve result

     

  • 08 Nov 2022, 01:17 PM

    T20 World Cup NZ vs PAK, IND vs ENG updates:

    Meanwhile Virat Kohli, the leading-run scorer of T20 World Cup 2022 looks set to face off against England as he smashes the ball left, right and centre in the nets. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

     

  • 08 Nov 2022, 01:03 PM

    T20 World Cup NZ vs PAK, IND vs ENG updates:

    Not just Team India, Jos Buttler-led England also began their practice ahead of the high-octane clash in Adelaide. The Three Lions hit the nets after the completion of India's sessions. 

  • 08 Nov 2022, 12:39 PM

    T20 World Cup NZ vs PAK, IND vs ENG updates:

    Not just Rohit Sharma, England also have an injury headache, Dawid Malan injured himself against Sri Lanka, with Phil Salt reportedly expected to replace him for the semifinal clash in Adelaide. 

    READ| IND vs ENG: Phil Salt set to replace Dawid Malan in T20 World Cup semifinal clash

     

  • 08 Nov 2022, 12:18 PM

    T20 World Cup NZ vs PAK, IND vs ENG updates:

    Luckily, the issue wasn't too serious, and Rohit offered a positive update on his injury. 

     

  • 08 Nov 2022, 12:17 PM

    T20 World Cup NZ vs PAK, IND vs ENG updates:

    Team India skipper Rohit Sharma suffered an injury scare on Tuesday, he was hit by the ball on his right forearm, after which Rohit was treated by the doctors. 

     

  • 08 Nov 2022, 12:16 PM

    Watch this space as we take you through the latest updates, including Rohit Sharma's injury scare and England's replacement for the injured Dawid Malan, and more such developments. 

     

  • 08 Nov 2022, 12:15 PM

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals which will take place on November 9 and November 10. We will be building up to both the matches between New Zealand and Pakistan, as well as India and England. 

     

