This actress, who failed to make a mark in Bollywood despite working with superstars like Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shatrughan Sinha, became a star in the South film industry. The actress we are talking about has not only excelled in entertaining the audience with her acting chops but has also made a mark as a successful producer who has given several hit shows. She is Radhika Sarathkumar.

Radhika made her cinematic debut in the 1978 Tamil movie Kizhakke Pogum Rail after accidentally meeting Bharathiraja. She then went on to work with superstars like Rajinikanth, Shatrughan Sinha, and more.

She made her grand Bollywood debut with a small role in the movie Humare Tumhare and later became the lead heroine for Rishi Kapoor’s film Naseeb Apna Apna. She even played the role of Amitabh Bachchan’s sister in Aaj Ka Arjun and was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. However, despite working with superstars like Sanjeev Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jeetendra, her career never took off in Bollywood and soon she left the industry to gain fame in the South.

Some of her popular South films include Nyayam Kavali, Dharma Devathai, Neethikku Thandanai, Keladi Kanmani and more. After a successful career in acting, she decided to take on the small screen, a venture that everyone thought was a mistake and one she would regret. She then started Radaan Mediaworks in 1994. After some initial hiccups, the company re-emerged successfully as a publicly listed company Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd in 1999.

She produced hit serials such as Idi Katha Kadu (Telugu), Chitti, Annamalai, Selvi, Arasi, Chellamay, Vani Rani, Thamarai, and Chithi 2. Her success as a producer not only won her a National Award but she is now also called the ‘Ektaa Kapoor of South’. She joined politics in 2006, however, was dismissed from the AIADMK party for anti-party activities. In the 2024 Indian general election, Radhika contested as the BJP candidate from the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency. She lost the election and finished third. Radhika Sarathkumar was last seen in the crime thriller Telugu film Operation Raavan and Malayalam comedy-drama Pavi Caretaker. According to reports, she has a net worth of Rs 53 crore.

