This actor met Dawood Ibrahim twice, drank tea with him, made him his fan with his acting chops.

There was a time when Bollywood was under the influence of the underworld and the actors and filmmakers were afraid of Dawood Ibrahim. However, there was one superstar, who made the don his fan and was even invited for a tea with him.

The actor we are talking about met Dawood Ibrahim twice and even claimed to have his number, however, he never reached out. The superstar was the late Rishi Kapoor.

Dawood has inspired countless Indian crime films and characters modeled on him, including the 2013 film D-Day's Goldman which was played by Rishi Kapoor himself. The underworld don reportedly liked his portrayal of him in the movie and then invited him for tea.

In his autobiography, Khullam Khulla, late Rishi Kapoor revealed about his two meetings with Dawood Ibrahim. The first was in 1988, when Rishi was in Dubai with his friend for an "Asha Bhosle-RD Burman night" and was spotted by Dawood's man at the airport. The guy then walked up to Rishi and offered him his phone saying, "Dawood sa'ab baat karenge (Dawood sa'ab would like to speak to you)." Dawood then invited Rishi to his house.

Rishi and his friends were then picked up in a ‘gleaming Rolls Royce’ and driven around in circles so that they don’t remember the route to the don’s house. At his house, Dawood offered them tea and biscuits because he did not drink or serve alcohol. He then spoke about a murder he orchestrated in the Mumbai court, an incident which became the basis of a scene in Sunny Deol’s Arjun.

In his book, Rishi Kapoor revealed that before leaving his house, Dawood told him, "If you need anything at all, any money, anything, just feel free to ask me." However, the actor declined.

The second time Rishi Kapoor met Dawood Ibrahim in Dubai was when he was out shopping with his wife Neetu Kapoor at a shoe store. The don insisted on buying something for the superstar, but he declined the offer. Dawood then gave Rishi his mobile number but Rishi couldn't in return as there were no mobile phones in India in 1989.

Rishi added in his autobiography, "He (Dawood) was always extremely nice to me and showed me a lot of warmth, Everything changed soon after. I don't know what made him go after my country the way he did. I have had no interaction with him at all after that chance meeting at the shoe shop.”

