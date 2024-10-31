Meet former college dropout who turned her passion for video creation into a successful career, earning USD 18000 monthly through passive income

Amy Landino, once a college dropout, has transformed her passion for video creation and social media into a highly successful career, earning an impressive USD 18,000 a month in passive income. Fifteen years ago, Ms. Landino left college due to student loan debt and a tough job market, opting instead for a path in public policy. However, she soon discovered her true interest lay in digital content creation.

She started by sharing videos on YouTube, mainly for fun, but as her followers grew, so did her skills and ambitions. "I was thrilled to find a site where I could upload videos for free and share them with friends," Ms. Landino shared with CNBC Make It. A turning point came when a friend suggested she could turn her video-making hobby into a career. “It was the aha moment that changed everything,” she recalled.

Ms. Landino began managing social media accounts for small businesses, and as her client list grew, she eventually left her full-time job to dedicate herself fully to her business. Her big break came when she launched an online course, teaching companies how to create their own video content. Her first email campaign brought in USD 1,000 in revenue, giving her a taste of passive income and showing her the potential of online courses.

Today, Ms. Landino’s YouTube channel, AmyTV, has over 1,000 videos and attracts audiences with content on goal-setting and productivity. She’s also written books, designed a popular paper planner, and developed various revenue streams, including YouTube ads, affiliate marketing, brand partnerships, and product sales. Together, these efforts bring her a steady and impressive passive income, allowing her to thrive in the digital space she once entered with uncertainty and determination.