South Africa emerged victorious over Bangladesh in the second Test match held in Chattogram, securing a 2-0 series win.

South Africa emerged victorious against Bangladesh in the second Test match in Chattogram, securing a 2-0 series win.

Opting to bat first, South Africa capitalized on favorable conditions from the outset. Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi set the tone with a solid opening partnership of 69 runs. De Zorzi then combined with Tristan Stubbs to put on an impressive 201-run stand for the second wicket, with both players notching up their maiden centuries in Test cricket.

On the second day of play, de Zorzi continued his fine form, eventually reaching a score of 177. Despite a slight dip in the middle-order, Wiaan Mulder stepped up to become the third centurion of the innings, finishing unbeaten on 105. Contributions from Senuran Muthusamy (68*) and David Bedingham (59) further bolstered South Africa's total, which reached 575-6 before they declared.

South Africa's bowlers then made quick work of the Bangladesh batting lineup, with Kagiso Rabada claiming a five-wicket haul to dismiss the hosts for just 159 runs after lunch on day three. Enforcing the follow-on, South Africa sealed the victory by an innings and 273 runs as Keshav Maharaj also picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings.

Updated WTC 2023-25 Points Table



The recent victory has significantly boosted South Africa's points percentage (PCT) from 47.62 to 54.17, propelling them up to fourth place in the standings. They now sit between Sri Lanka in third place with a PCT of 55.56 and New Zealand in fifth place with a PCT of 50.00.

On the other hand, Bangladesh continues to hold onto their eighth-place position, with their points percentage dropping from 30.56 to 27.50.

Also read| Why KL Rahul decided to part ways with Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2025 retention deadline?