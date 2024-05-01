Search icon
Salman Khan House Firing Case: Accused Anuj Thapan Dies By Suicide In Mumbai Police Custody

Salman Khan house firing: Anuj Thapan, an accused arrested in the Bollywood actor Salman Khan house firing case, died in a hospital after he tried to commit suicide in Mumbai Police custody on Wednesday. The deceased Anuj Thapan, 23, hanged himself inside the toilet of the lock-up using a bedsheet. He was rushed to the state-run GT Hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

