Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

From Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra, these Bollywood supermoms balance their personal and professional life, along with running multi-crore businesses.

  Aman Wadhwa
    •  
  • |
    •  
  May 12, 2024, 09:11 AM IST

With unwavering dedication, strong work ethic, and effective time management skills, these Bollywood actresses are true inspirations on how to balance motherhood with their careers. These amazing moms also run businesses worth crores.

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
1/5

Alia Bhatt is always there for her daughter Raha, no matter how small the moment. She runs her own production house Eternal Sunshine Productions, along with delivering some of the biggest hits in Bollywood and has also created her maternity and children's clothing brand called Ed-A-Mamma.

2. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra
2/5

Priyanka Chopra is not only an award-winning actress, producer and entrepreneur but also a devoted mother to Malti Marie Chopa Jonas. She expertly balances her professional and personal life, while running her production house Purple Pebble Pictures.

3. Nayanthara

Nayanthara
3/5

Nayanthara has successfully managed her career and business while being a devoted mother to her twins, Uyir and Ulag. She has founded three companies Lip Balm Company, 9Skin and Femi9, and her production house Rowdy Pictures alongside her acting career. 

4. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra
4/5

Shilpa Shetty Kundra owns businesses like the popular fine-dining restaurant chain Bastian, her apparel brand DreamSS, and her VFX studio SVS Studio, and still manages to be a devoted parent to both her kids, Viaan and Samisha.

5. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma
5/5

Anushka Sharma ran her production house Clean Slate Films while raising her daughter Vamika, before leaving the company in 2022. The actress now takes care of son Akaay as well, while awaiting the release of her comeback film Chakda Xpress.

