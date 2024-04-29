DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

In today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analyzed the threat that technology poses to the nation's democracy in the digital era

A video featuring Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserting that the BJP will do away with 'unconstitutional reservations' for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) is doing the rounds on social media during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. However, the research finds that this video was altered and circulated to spread false information.

The video caused controversy when it was uploaded on social media by several accounts, including official Congress accounts. The accounts claimed that the doctored tape showed the BJP's 'agenda to abolish SC/ST reservation quotas.' BJP officials have taken issue with these statements, accusing the Congress of spreading misleading information that could cause societal unrest.

Amit Shah, the Home Minister, is allegedly heard saying in a video released on the social networking site X on April 28 at 6:42 am that the 'unconstitutional reservation' for SC, ST, and OBC will be eliminated if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins power. The user added, "We will end SC-ST and OBC reservation: Home Minister Amit Shah," to the post. On social media, this video has rapidly garnered popularity and generated conversation.

The Delhi Police on Sunday registered a case over a doctored video circulating on social media platforms. The video, which has sparked controversy and allegations of misinformation, has prompted the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to file a complaint seeking action against those responsible for it.

PM Modi on Monday also targeted political rivals for circulating a tampered video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. PM Modi said addressing an election rally in Maharashtra's Satara that it's due to the fear of losing the elections that the opposition is spreading fake news. He cautioned people against falling for fake information generated through such videos.