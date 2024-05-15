Meet Indian woman who right after completing her engineering got job at Amazon, then Google, Microsoft by using just...

Twitter
Pandey’s journey started with a software engineer position at Amazon, where she enhanced her coding skills for three years right after completing her master’s degree in computer science.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : May 15, 2024, 04:31 PM IST

Getting a job at FAANG (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google) companies is an aspiration of many, but only a few clinch this feat. Sonakshi Pandey, beat the odds, as she secured offers from two of the tech giants, Google and Amazon.

Reports state that her crisp two-page resume helped her land her dream job at Google and then Microsoft. Pandey’s journey started with a software engineer position at Amazon, where she enhanced her coding skills for three years right after completing her master’s degree in computer science. Despite being an introvert, her skills differentiated her and she chose to apply to Microsoft and Google.

She then transitioned from software development to solution architecture at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where she had to engage in public speaking and client presentations. After five years at Amazon, Pandey secured offers from both Microsoft and Google. Pandey credits two unique skills in her profile as a reason for her success.

While working at AWS, Sonakshi developed blogs for Amazon’s cloud computing platform. Also, her volunteer work, especially her mentorship projects, differentiated her resume from other traditional ones. Pandey also credited her mentor at Amazon who recommended books to read, and podcasts to listen to and it eventually helped her get a job.

Due to her impeccable resume, she is currently working as a data and product manager at Google’s Seattle office in the United States.

 
