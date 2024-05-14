Search icon
Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Ananya Panday drops some sizzling bikini photos amid breakup rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur.

There have been several reports doing rounds on social media about Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's break up. Amid this, Ananya has dropped some unseen bikini photos from her camera roll leaving the fans stunned. The post comes just after the breakup rumours which have led to fans calling it 'Aditya's loss'. The actress' post has set fire on the internet and is going viral. 

Ananya Panday's first post amid break up rumours
Amid her breakup rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday decided to share some unseen jaw-dropping pictures from her gallery from her beach vacation wherein she can be seen flaunting her curves. 

 

Ananya Panday slays in bikini
In one of the pictures, the actress was seen frolicking by the beach, and in another one she was seen enjoying the beach in a pink bikini. The actress' hot pictures left everyone drooling over her beauty

Ananya Panday Instagram post
In most of the pics, the actress was seen flaunting her curves in blue and pink bikinis and in some she was seen flaunting her back in backless dresses. Taking to her Instagram, Ananya Panday captioned the post, “Forgotten photos from my camera roll (the last pic is a breadstick and it's meant to be a cute pic pls calm down).”

 

Netizens react to Ananya Panday's bikini pics
Not only her best friend Suhana Khan, but also the audience were left awe-struck by her beauty. One of the comments read, “increasing the temperature in summers.” Another wrote, Aditya Roy Kapur’s loss.” Another comment read, “Aditya crying in corner.”

Ananya Panday work front
Ananya Panday was last seen in the web series Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which not only proved to be a success but also garnered her praise for her performance. The actress will be next seen making a cameo in Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Triptii Dimri's Bad Newz and will be seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in Shankara which is currently under production. 

