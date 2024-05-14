Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

5/5

Ananya Panday was last seen in the web series Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which not only proved to be a success but also garnered her praise for her performance. The actress will be next seen making a cameo in Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Triptii Dimri's Bad Newz and will be seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in Shankara which is currently under production.