Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Gautam Adani makes massive Rs 19000000000 purchase, his firm now owns…

Anant Raj Ventures into tier 2 and tier 3 cities, pioneering growth in India’s real estate sector

Sophie Turner reveals she wanted to terminate her first pregnancy with Joe Jonas: 'Didn't know if I wanted...'

Meet outsider who was given no money for first film, battled depression, now charges Rs 20 crore per film

This is owner of most land in India, owns land in every state, total value is Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gautam Adani makes massive Rs 19000000000 purchase, his firm now owns…

Anant Raj Ventures into tier 2 and tier 3 cities, pioneering growth in India’s real estate sector

Sophie Turner reveals she wanted to terminate her first pregnancy with Joe Jonas: 'Didn't know if I wanted...'

Animals that can live months without food

Stunning facts about Jupiter shared by NASA

Urvashi Rautela sizzles in hot pink high-slit gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'apsara'

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Sophie Turner reveals she wanted to terminate her first pregnancy with Joe Jonas: 'Didn't know if I wanted...'

Meet outsider who was given no money for first film, battled depression, now charges Rs 20 crore per film

Meet actress who quit high-paying job for films, director replaced her with star kid, had no money, now lives in...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet outsider who was given no money for first film, battled depression, now charges Rs 20 crore per film

This actress worked in her first Bollywood film for free but now charges Rs 20 crore per film

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 16, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

article-main
The actress who charges Rs 20 crore per film
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Films are big money and that is no state secret. Some of the biggest Indian films make hundreds of crores, some even over a thousand. Naturally, the stars who front these films command extremely high salaries, to the tune of several crore rupees per film. But that only happens when actors become established and have drawing power. Early on in their careers, many get paid peanuts. Case in point – this superstar who is one of India’s highest-paid actresses today, but once worked for free.

The outsider who did her debut film for free

Deepika Padukone was a successful model as a teenager. By the time she was 20, Deepika had walked the ramp for several major designers and featured in the Kingfisher calendar. In 2006, Farah Khan signed her own for a film she was planning – Happy New Year. However, she did not make the film and moved on to another project. Fortunately, Deepika was still her first choice for the female lead in the other film too. The film was Om Shanti Om and Deepika made her Bollywood debut with it. As per reports, the actress was so enamoured with the idea of working opposite Shah Rukh Khan in a Farah film that she did not even charge her fees for it. Deepika’s first release was a Kannada film Aishwarya and Om Shanti Om became her breakthrough role.

Deepika Padukone’s struggles with mental health issues

Deepika has been one of the few Bollywood stars, who have been open about their mental health struggles. The actress has frequently spoken about her fight against depression and how she was able to overcome it. At several events and in interviews, the star emphasised upon the need to address mental health issues. In 2016, she became the brand ambassador for the NGO Indian Psychiatric Society and on her foundation's first anniversary, the two organisations collaborated to launch a ampaign dedicated to victims and survivors of depression.

Deepika Padukone’s stardom today

As of 2024, Deepika is one of the highest-paid actresses in India. For her last big release – Fighter – she received top billing alongside her male co-star Hrithik Roshan. Reports say that the actress charged Rs 15 crore for the film. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted that Deepika hiked her fees for her next venture – the pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD. The actress is reportedly charging Rs 20 crore for it. Also starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, the Nag Ashwin directorial is billed as India’s most expensive film till date and will be releasing in June.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress viral for just walking on screen, belongs to royal family, has no solo hit in 15 years, but still is…

Sanjay Dutt's whisky brand Glenwalk makes record sales, check price per bottle

Meet actress who gave super flop debut, was ridiculed, then became highest-paid actress, once Pakistani soldiers asked..

This is owner of most land in India, owns land in every state, total value is Rs...

Video: White House plays 'Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara" at AANHPI heritage month celebration

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement