Kalki 2898 AD: Different tattoos on Prabhas' arms spark debate on social media, netizens ask 'blunder or double role?'

Different tattoos on Prabhas' arms in the Kalki 2898 AD poster sparked a debate on internet.

Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, is one of the most-awaited films of the year. Recently, the makers of the film shared the posters featuring Prabhas.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was the tattoo of Prabhas’ arm. In both the posters, the tattoos are different. This sparked debate on social media as some believed that this could be a ‘blunder’ while others assumed that Prabhas could be in a double role in the film.

One of the social media users wrote, “I hope not, father -son dual role, identical twin nonsense is beaten to death in Indian films already.” The second one said, “I am sure father dies,son was small, he get to know father revenge.” The third one said, “If hair growth pills and fillers are a thing in 2024, removable tattoos are definitely available in 2898 AD. He can get a new tattoo every other day ! Thokkalo blunder /s.”

The fourth one said, “90% vfx blunder , 10% hoping his theory turns out true.” The fifth one said, “Poster department is middle schoolers (/s) so what do you expect, movie about to be totally different."

The film was earlier scheduled for May 9, 2024, and has now been pushed ahead for a month. The sci-fi saga will now be released worldwide on June 27, 2024. The reason for the postponement is the Lok Sabha elections. The announcement, made today (April 27), precisely two months ahead of the release date, has only added to the excitement surrounding the project. Taking to social media, the makers unveiled the biggest news which read, "All the forces come together for a better tomorrow on 27-06-2024.

