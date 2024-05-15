Panchayat season 3 trailer: Jitendra Kumar returns as sachiv, Neena, Raghubir get embroiled in new political tussle

Panchayat season 3 starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav delves deep into the lives of the residents of Phulera, where politics and rivalry take center stage,

On Wednesday, the makers of Panchayat dropped the trailer of the much-awaited season 3 starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav. A soon as the trailer was released, it went viral on social media.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, created by Viral Fever and written by Chandan Kumar, this season delves deep into the lives of the residents of Phulera, where politics and rivalry take center stage, resulting in comical challenges and adventures. The trailer features the beloved returning cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa, as they navigate through matters of the politics and much more.

The show is all set to release on May 28 on Prime Video. The trailer left fans happy and excited, one of the social media users said, "Sacheev is doing everything, except studying." The second one said, "Our secretary will be Jitendra brother."

Talking about the season 3, Jitendra Kumar said, "There's going to be a lot of excitement in Phulera.The characters' journeys have evolved significantly, promising plenty of twists and turns in Abhishek's life." The show is centered around the life of an engineering graduate Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra) who becomes Panchayat secretary of a rural village named Phulera as he tried to find better job options elsewhere. Full of laughter, warmth, and a heartwarming story, Panchayat Season 3 is set to premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on May 28.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.v