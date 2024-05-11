Search icon
In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Ram Charan waves at fans with his uncle Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram.

  • Riya Sharma
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 11, 2024, 03:20 PM IST

Ram Charan enjoys a huge fan following and the actor is currently celebrating the success of his father Chiranjeevi's recent Padma Vibhushan honor. The actor along with his mother recently made a visit to Pithapuram's Kukkuteswara Swamy temple where he got mobbed by the fans and later he was also seen greeting the fans along with his uncle Pawan Kalyan, who is contesting the assembly elections from Pithapuram.

1. Ram Charan at Rajahmundry Airport

Ram Charan at Rajahmundry Airport
1/5

Ram Charan along with his mother recently arrived at Rajahmundry airport and during their visit to the Kukkuteswara Swamy temple in Pithapuram, the fans mobbed the actor's car.

2. Ram Charan mobbed by fans

Ram Charan mobbed by fans
2/5

As he was leaving the airport, the actor got mobbed by fans who were waiting outside the airport to get a glimpse of the star. The security had to clear the way for the actor. Even inside the temple, his fans gathered in large numbers to get a photo with him and he had to be escorted safely by the security. 

3. Ram Charan's 'indirect campaign' for Pawan Kalyan

Ram Charan's 'indirect campaign' for Pawan Kalyan
3/5

Earlier, Chiranjeevi confirmed that he won't be campaigning for Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram, though Ram Charan didn't actively campaign for his uncle during his visit to Pithapuram, however, in a video which is going viral on social media, he can be seen waving at fans and greeting them along with his uncle.

4. Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan waving at fans

Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan waving at fans
4/5

Twitter exploded with videos of Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan greeting the fans in Pithapuram during the final election campaign day. The fans can't get enough of the two superstars. 

5. Ram Charan work front

Ram Charan work front
5/5

Meanwhile, the fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Ram Charan's upcoming movie Game Changer. Helmed by Shankar, the film also stars Kiara Advani and is a political thriller which is said to be released in 2024. 

