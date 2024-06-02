Mr & Mrs Mahi box office collection day 2: Rajkummar, Janhvi film holds well, beats Yodha, Madgaon Express

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's Mr & Mrs Mahi saw a drop due to the rise in ticket prices but still managed to perform well at box office.

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's highly anticipated romantic sports drama, Mr & Mrs Mahi, finally hit the theaters on May 31. It received a mixed response from audiences.

On day 1, the film's box office performance benefited from its Rs 99 ticket price and has had a promising start. It earned Rs 6.75 crore. On Day 2, as per the early estimate by Sacnilk.com, the film managed to do well and earned Rs 4.5 crore. The film saw a drop due to the rise in ticket prices. Now, the total collection of the film stands at Rs 11.25 crore.

The film managed to beat the second-day collection of movies like Yoddha, Crakk and Madgaon Express. Mr and Mrs Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma, who is known for his directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Mr & Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan. It also marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and RajKummar. The duo was earlier seen in 'Roohi'.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the movie Srikanth which received positive reviews from the critics and audience. Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in the movie Devara. The actress will be making her Telugu debut with the Koratala Siva’s film which also stars Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 10.

