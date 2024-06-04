Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: The 2024 Indian general election in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu was held on May 7, 2024, to elect two members to the 18th Lok Sabha. This election marked the first since the union territory was formed in 2020 through the merger of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Sitting member of parliament and BJP candidate Kalaben ben Delkar is contesting in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. She is competing against the Congress party's Ajit Ramjibhai Mahla.

- Election Date: The voting took place on May 7, 2024.

- First Election Post-Merger: This was the first Lok Sabha election after the merger of the two union territories into a single entity in 2020.

- Seats Contested: Two Lok Sabha seats were contested.

Election Result 2024

The results for Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Lok Sabha elections 2024 have been highly anticipated. The key candidates and their respective parties vied for the two parliamentary seats, reflecting the region's political landscape.