Rohtak Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Arvind Sharma trailing behind Congress' Deepender Hooda

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured a victory in the Rohtak constituency.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 10:32 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Rohtak Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Arvind Sharma trailing behind Congress' Deepender Hooda
As the vote counting in the Rohtak constituency continues, and we eagerly anticipate the results. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured a victory in the Rohtak constituency. The BJP candidate, Arvind Sharma, was elected as the Member of Parliament from the Rohtak constituency with a total of 573845 votes. The runner-up in the election was Deepender Hooda from the INC, who received 566342 votes.

The Rohtak election scenario is starting to become more apparent as the counting moves closer to the two-hour mark. Arvind Sharma of the BJP is currently trailing Deepender Hooda of the INC by 35458 votes. It is crucial to remember that as the votes are added up, this margin might change.

