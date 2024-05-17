Ground Report This Raebareli Hotel Tells Shocking Story Of Development | Lok Sabha Election 2024

Ground Report: This Raebareli Hotel Tells Shocking Story Of Development | Lok Sabha Election 2024 In a revealing ground report, Team DNA explores a Raebareli hotel's journey that is just 100 mtrs from Gandhi Residence in Raebareli, uncovering a surprising twist in the tale of development. Despite high hopes, this spot tells a different story—a story of struggle and missed opportunities. Through our investigation and heartfelt interviews, we get to the core of the matter, highlighting the challenges holding back progress in this area. From basic infrastructure woes to economic setbacks, this hotel's journey reflects the wider struggles of Raebareli's community. Join us in this video as we pull back the curtain on the real obstacles to development in this vibrant region.