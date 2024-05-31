Hush-Money Verdict Out: Former US President Donald Trump Found Guilty On 34 Felony Crime

Donald Trump hush money case: In a history first, former US president Donald Trump on Thursday (May 30) was convicted by a New York jury on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actor who said the two had sex. With this, Trump became the first former US president to be convicted of felony crimes. The court verdict came after the jurors deliberated for 9.5 hours over two days before reading out the decision. Trump sat stone-faced while the verdict was read