Faridabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

The Lok Sabha election concluded on June 1, 2024. The election in Faridabad took place on May 25. The Lok Sabha chunav result is going to be announce soon.

Faridabad Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: In Faridabad, the Lok Sabha election was held in one phase on May 25, 2024. A total voter turnout was 60.52%. Key candidates who contested the elections are Kishan Pal (BJP), Mahendra Pratap Singh (INC), Nalin Hooda (JNJP), and Kishan Kumar ( BSP). Counting of votes has started in Faridabad and it seems that Kishan Pal is going to win in Faridabad. The Lok Sabha chunav result is going to be announced soon. Stay tuned to see the full list of winner and loser candidates of the Faridabad Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 here.