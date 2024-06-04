Mizoram Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

The Lok Sabha election 2024 for one seat took place in Mizoram on April 19. Key candidates are Richard Vanlalhmangaiha from Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), Lalbiakzama from Indian National Congress (INC). The Lok Sabha chunav result is going to be announced soon.

Mizoram Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: In Mizoram, polling to elect one member for 18th lok sabha election took place in the first phase, on April 19, 2024. A total voter turnout was 56.87%. According to Axis My India, congress is going to win the lok sabha seat in the state. Important candidates contesting for the Mizoram lok sabha seat are Richard Vanlalhmangaiha from Zoram People’s Movement(ZPM), Lalbiakzama from Indian National Congress(INC), Vanlalhmuaka from Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP). Around 2,000 personnel would be deployed for counting of votes in all 13 counting centers across the state. The whole nation is eagerly awaiting for the lok sabha chunav result 2024. The outcomes in Mizoram, along with results from other states, will significantly influence the formation of a new government.

Stay tuned to see the full list of winner and loser candidates of the Mizoram Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 here.