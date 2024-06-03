Sensex, Nifty soar to hit all-time highs ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Heeramandi season 2 announced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix in grand fashion, viewers want Sharmin Segal replaced

Media-Meet Press Conference with Dr. Subhash Chandra

Amid divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic's latest Instagram activity surprises everyone

IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1 joins IIT Bombay, gets job at NASA as scientist, leaves to work as…

This man spent Rs 1.5 crore to buy rights to hit song, was a tribute to his late wife, got Salman Khan to dance to it

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Heeramandi season 2 announced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix in grand fashion, viewers want Sharmin Segal replaced

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Amid divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic's latest Instagram activity surprises everyone

8 stunning pictures of galaxies, planets by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

Most beautiful streets around the world

8 drinks to avoid in summer for better health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Hyderabad Belongs To Telangana Only, No Longer Capital Of Andhra Pradesh, Uncertainty Continues

West Bengal Post-Poll Violence: BJP Worker Shot Dead In Nadia, Party Accuses Trinamool, CPM

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

Heeramandi season 2 announced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix in grand fashion, viewers want Sharmin Segal replaced

This man spent Rs 1.5 crore to buy rights to hit song, was a tribute to his late wife, got Salman Khan to dance to it

This star kid, daughter of two superstars, admits nepotism helped her bag Rs 2000-crore hit, was advised surgery for...

HomeBusiness

Business

Sensex, Nifty soar to hit all-time highs ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results

Following the huge rally in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies climbed Rs 12,48,952.68 crore to hit an all-time peak of Rs 4,24,61,833.82 crore (USD 5.10 trillion) during the morning trade.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 10:51 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty soar to hit all-time highs ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Investors' wealth jumped Rs 12.48 lakh crore in morning trade on Monday as the benchmark equity index Sensex hit its lifetime high after exit polls predicted a massive win for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha polls. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 2,777.58 points or 3.75 per cent to hit a record peak of 76,738.89 in early trade.

Following the huge rally in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies climbed Rs 12,48,952.68 crore to hit an all-time peak of Rs 4,24,61,833.82 crore (USD 5.10 trillion) during the morning trade.

Exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.
The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

"The exit poll numbers are very strong for the incumbent government," Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research - Investment Services, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, said.

Overall it's positive for the markets in short as well as long term. Also, the recent released good GDP growth data should provide support to existing positive momentum, he added.

India's economy grew by 8.2 per cent in the fiscal year that ended in March, cementing the country's position as the fastest-growing major economy in the world.
"The GDP numbers which came on Friday were better-than-expected with 8.2 per cent growth. This will provide fundamental support to the market," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

All the 30 Sensex companies were trading in the green. Power Grid, NTPC, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank were the biggest gainers from the Sensex pack.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were quoting with gains while Shanghai traded lower.

US markets ended mostly higher on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,613.24 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Basirhat Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll: Haji Nurul Islam likely to win the seat, according to India Today-Axis My India

Adah Sharma opens up on living in Sushant Singh Rajput's house: 'The place gives me...'

Amethi Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: Smriti Irani vs KL Sharma, who will win?

Sanjeeda Shaikh recalls shocking incident when a woman groped her: 'She just touched my breast, ladkiyaan bhi koi...'

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Live: NDA projected to win 69 seats, INDIA bloc to get 8

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's bash: Shah Rukh with new hairstyle, Sid-Kiara's private moment, & more

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement