Bihar Heat Attack: Heatstroke Claims 19 Lives Amid Rising Temperatures In State, IMD Issues Alert

Bihar heatwave: At least 19 people have died as Bihar experiences intense heatwave conditions, with temperatures exceeding 44 degrees Celsius. In Bihar's Aurangabad, the death toll due to heatstroke conditions has reached 12, while four people died in Kaimur district, including a worker on election duty, on Thursday (May 30) and three people have died in Bihar's Arrah in Bhojpur district after suffering from extreme heatwaves in the region.