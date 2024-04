Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress To Expel Sanjay Nirupam? Plan In The Works After He Targeted Ally

Lok Sabha Elections 2024:The Maharashtra unit of the Congress is prepping a proposal to expel party leader Sanjay Nirupam for his recent remarks against INDIA ally, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), over seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha election. The proposal would be sent across to the Congress high command in Delhi and the party's disciplinary committee will take the final call.