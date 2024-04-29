HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2024: Kamakshi Sharma tops class 12th, Himachal board result link here

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the result of Class 12th. Students can check HPBOSE class 12th results through the official website at hpbose.org. Kamakshi Sharma a Science stream student from Bharti Vidyapeeth Public Sr Secondary School Baijnath has topped the HP board Class 12 final exam with 494 out of 500 or 98.80 per cent marks.

The HP board results for the three streams – Science, Arts and Commerce – will be declared together.

Sawpan Kumar of Government Senior Secondary School Jassur has topped the Class 12th final exam in the Commerce stream with 490/500 or 98 per cent marks. HP board Class 12th result overall pass percentage has seen a decrease of 5.64 percentage points. The pass percentage was 79.4 per cent in 2023, which has dropped to 73.76 per cent in 2024.

HPBOSE 12th result 2024 direct link

HP board 10th, 12th results 2024: Steps to check

Open to the board’s website, hpbose.org.

Open the results page and select Class 12 result.

Enter your roll number and login

Check and download your scores.

The HPBOSE Class 12 board exams took place from March 1 to 28.