CAA: Centre issues first set of citizenship certificates, 14 people granted Indian nationality

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla handed over the certificates to the 14 people after their applications were processed online through a designated portal, an official spokesperson said.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : May 15, 2024, 05:14 PM IST

The first set of citizenship certificates under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was issued Wednesday here to 14 people, starting the process of granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslims migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla handed over the certificates to the 14 people after their applications were processed online through a designated portal, an official spokesperson said.

The CAA was enacted in December 2019 for granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. These include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians.

After the enactment, the CAA got the president's assent but the rules under which the Indian citizenship was granted were issued only on March 11 this year after over four years delay.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)
