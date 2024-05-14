Twitter
Indian UN staff member killed in Gaza amid Israel-Hamas war: Report

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to file nomination from Varanasi today

Meet actress who worked with Naseeruddin Shah, sister of popular models, is now getting trolled on social media for..

Television

Abdu Rozik breaks silence on his wedding announcement being called ‘publicity stunt’: ‘The whole world is…’

Abdu Rozik opens up on his wedding announcement being called 'publicity stunt' and reveals reason behind hiding his fiance's face on social media.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 14, 2024, 08:53 AM IST

Abdu Rozik on his wedding announcement being called 'publicity stunt'
Bigg Boss 16 fame and Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik recently left everyone surprised as he announced that he's getting married this year. He faced critcism for getting married at 20 and his wedding announcement is being called a 'publicity stunt' by a section of society. The singer has finally opened up on the same. 

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Abdu Rozik reacted to his wedding announcement being called a 'publicity stunt' and said, "Just because I am not like others, people think I cannot get married. Just like everyone else, I also have a heart. I want to love someone, get married, and have babies. There are so many people who are physically challenged. But they settle down and live their life happily. I am aware how people are saying it's a prank and that I'm doing all this for publicity. But the whole world is watching what I'm doing through social media. I have over 8.2 million followers on Instagram. I will never fake something like that." 

Talking about being criticised for marrying at 20, Abdu Rozik said, "I have worked hard in life. I am looking after seven members of my family. Yes, I am only 20 years old but I understand life. I am a very strong person." He also revealed the reason behind not sharing his wife's face on social media while sharing the engagement pics and said that in his country, it is not allowed to show the faces of their wives to people and further added that his fiance is also not comfortable sharing her photos on social media. 

Meanwhile, Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his brief stint in Bigg Boss 16. The audience loved the singer's personality and though he couldn't win the trophy, he won several hearts and even recorded some of the songs in Mumbai, Not only this, he also opened his own restaurant in Mumbai named Burgiir. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
