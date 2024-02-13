Twitter
DNA Verified: Shah Rukh Khan denies reports of his role in release of India's naval officers from Qatar

The statement issued from Shah Rukh Khan's office has "unequivocally denied" actor's participation in Qatar freeing 8 Indian naval officers, who had been detained in the foreign nation on espionage charges.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 11:22 PM IST

Amid Shah Rukh Khan's recent visit to Qatar, there were reports that the superstar had a crucial role to play in the release of 8 Indian Navy veterans from the Middle East nation. These naval officers were detained by Qatar on espionage charges. Denying the reports suggesting his role, Shah Rukh's team issued a statement on Tuesday, February 13.

The actor's manager Pooja Dadlani took to her social media handles and shared the statement. Titled as "Official statement from the office of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan", it read, "Regarding the reports concerning Shah Rukh Khan's purported role in the release of India's naval officers from Qatar, the office of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan says that any such assertions of his involvement are unfounded, emphasizing the execution of this successful resolution solely rests with the Indian government officials and unequivocally denies Mr. Khan's participation in this matter."

The statement further added, "Additionally, all matters involving diplomacy and statecraft are best executed by our very able leaders. Mr. Khan, like many other Indians is happy that the naval officers are home safe and wishes them all the best."

The actor, who made a memorable comeback last year with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, recently attended the Asian Football Club final in Doha, where he was the special guest of honour and met the Qatar Prime Minister HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The release of the eight Indians comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Qatar on February 14-15. On Monday, February 12, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed through an official statement that seven of the eight former Navy officers have returned to India. 

