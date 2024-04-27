LSG vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 44 to be played at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

In the upcoming 44th match of IPL 2024, Lucknow Super Giants will clash with Rajasthan Royals at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST. Lucknow Super Giants currently stand fourth on the points table, while Rajasthan Royals lead the chart.

Lucknow Super Giants have won five out of their eight matches this season, while Rajasthan Royals have won seven out of their eight matches.

Live streaming details

Where will Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

When will Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will be played on April 27, 2024.

What time will Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals start?

The IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss happen for Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals?

The toss of the IPL 2024 match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals on April 26?

The IPL 2024 match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match online?

The IPL 2024 match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The match is expected to be played in a turning track at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The stadium has had good balance between bat and ball so far, and that is expected to continue on Saturday in the evening game.

Weather report

The weather forecast for the LSG vs RR IPL 2024 match on Saturday indicates temperatures around 41 degrees during the day, with a few clouds. The match, starting at 7:30 PM IST, will see temperatures around 31 degrees later, with some patchy clouds and high humidity. No rain is expected.

Predicted playing XI

RR - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzi Chahal

LSG - Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry/ Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur