Lok Sabha Election 2024 Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely joins BJP Days After Quitting Delhi Congress Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and the party’s national general secretary Vinod Tawde. Notably, He resigned as state president of the Congress party on 28 April. "The Delhi Congress Unit was against an alliance with a party which was formed on the sole basis of leveling false, fabricated, and malafide corruption charges against the Congress Party. Despite that, the Party made a decision to ally with the AAP in Delhi...," Arvinder Singh Lovely wrote in his resignation letter After joining BJP, Arvinder Singh Lovely says, "We have been given an opportunity to fight for the people of Delhi under the banner of BJP and under the leadership of Prime Minister... I have full hope and there is no doubt about it that the BJP government is being formed in the country with an overwhelming majority. In the coming days, the flag of the BJP will fly in Delhi too..."