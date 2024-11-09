Singh is determined to deliver an even stronger performance in the upcoming match and is on the cusp of setting a significant T20I record for India.

India kicked off their T20I series against South Africa with a resounding victory in the first match on Friday, November 8th. The team is now gearing up to face the Proteas in the second match of the series at Gqberha on Sunday, November 10th. One standout performer from the first match was star pacer Arshdeep Singh, who managed to secure a crucial wicket. Singh is now determined to deliver an even stronger performance in the upcoming match and is on the cusp of setting a significant T20I record for India.

In the previous match, Arshdeep Singh claimed the wicket of captain Aiden Markram in the very first over of the innings, bringing his total T20I wickets to 88 from 58 matches. If he can secure two more wickets in the second T20I, Singh will surpass Bhuvneshwar Kumar's record of 90 wickets and become the leading pacer for India in T20Is with 91 scalps.

Additionally, Hardik Pandya is also in pursuit of this record. With 87 wickets to his name, Pandya has the opportunity to surpass both Singh and Kumar by taking four more wickets in the upcoming match against South Africa.

Players with most wickets in T20Is for India

Yuzvendra Chahal- 96

Bhuvneshwar Kumar- 90

Jasprit Bumrah- 89

Arshdeep Singh- 88

Hardik Pandya- 87

Arshdeep Singh has amassed an impressive total of 29 wickets in T20Is so far in 2024. With three matches remaining against South Africa, if he manages to secure 9 more wickets, he will reach a remarkable total of 38 wickets for the year. This achievement would see him surpass Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the Indian player with the highest number of T20I wickets in a single calendar year. Kumar had previously held this record with 37 wickets in the year 2022. Singh's potential to break this record highlights his exceptional skill and dedication to the game.

Indian pacers with most number of wickets in a single calendar year in T20Is

37- Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2022)

32- Arshdeep Singh (2022)

29- Arshdeep Singh (2024)

28- Jasprit Bumrah (2016)

26- Arshdeep Singh (2023)

Also read| BGT: Rohit Sharma to play Perth Test vs Australia? India captain's schedule revealed in latest report