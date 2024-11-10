The nerve networks in these parts of the body are highly sensitive and can detect sensations like pressure, heat, cold, and injury with remarkable precision.

Every cut hurts, but there’s one kind of cut that feels far more painful than the actual injury suggests. It seems to sting more intensely, even though it may be small.

We’re talking about the simple yet surprisingly painful paper cut.

Why do paper cuts hurt so much? Is it because of their shape? Or the fact that they’re so shallow (not very deep)? Or maybe it’s the sting of embarrassment from getting hurt by something as harmless as paper?

One reason paper cuts hurt so intensely is because they often happen on very sensitive areas, like our fingers—or, for anyone still sealing letters, even the tongue.

The nerve networks in these parts of the body are highly sensitive and can detect sensations like pressure, heat, cold, and injury with remarkable precision.

According to IFLSCIENCE, “Our brains have specific areas designed to receive highly detailed signals from these sensitive parts,” explains Gabriel Neal, Clinical Associate Professor of Family Medicine at Texas A&M University, in an article for The Conversation.

The same sensitivity that makes our fingers, lips, and tongue work so well also makes any injury to them hurt a lot more.

Other sensitive areas, like your face, would also feel intense pain, which is one reason why you wouldn’t use your genitals to open Amazon packages.

Another reason is the shape of the paper itself.

To the naked eye, the edge of a piece of paper may seem smooth and straight. But if you look closer, it’s more like a jagged saw blade (an uneven, rough edge) than a sharp knife, which causes a rough tear rather than a clean cut.

Neal explains that paper cuts are just deep enough to reach the nerve fibers in the skin without actually damaging them. This means the nerves stay active and can fully feel the pain, unlike in deeper cuts, where nerves may be damaged and can’t send pain signals as clearly.

With a paper cut, the nerve fibers are triggered and working at full strength, which is why you feel the pain so sharply

Paper cuts usually happen on parts of the body we use a lot, like our hands and mouth. Because of this, the cuts can easily reopen throughout the day when we move or use these areas. Also, since paper cuts are very shallow, they don’t form a scab (a protective layer that helps healing) which makes it harder for them to heal quickly.This keeps the wound open, leaving you with an annoyingly painful injury caused by just a thin piece of paper.

