Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik have been in a relationship for several years now. The two met and fell in love while working together on their show Pandya Store.

Although Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik have openly confirmed their relationship, Alice shared in an early episode of Bigg Boss 18 that Kanwar had directly proposed to her. However, Kanwar later cleared the air in interviews outside the show, stating that he never actually proposed marriage. Instead, he said that Alice was the kind of person one would want to marry.

In one of the past episodes of Bigg Boss 18, host Salman Khan revealed Kanwar Kanwar's statement to Alice after which she broke down. Following this, several celebrities, including Kamya Punjabi and Aly Goni, criticised Kanwar for his comments, saying he should have at least waited before sharing such details.

Kanwar, who had remained silent on the issue until now, has finally responded. He clarified that his statement was misunderstood and that it was not meant the way it was portrayed. In an interview with The Times Of India, the Udne Ki Aasha fame said, “Woh duniya ka kaam hai, tawa garam tha aur roti sekhne aa gaye. They just commented watching the promo and did not understand what I was trying to say.”

He further said, "Those who have a doubt can call me and ask. I don’t think I need to clarify to those whom I do not know. When things are good, people don’t come to ask right? So what’s the point of poking their nose when something else happens? I know what I was saying, so I do not want to waste my energy in explaining.”

Earlier, in an interview, Kanwar says he never proposed to Alice for marriage. He said that she is a nice girl but he never asked her for marriage, his family will get a heart attack if they heard such things. Kanwar said, “koi shaadi vaadi nahi horri.”