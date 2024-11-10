This Indian-origin man is the fourth richest man in Malaysia, owning private satellites orbiting the earth. Let's read more about him.

Tan Sri Ananda Krishnan, popular as AK, is the richest Indian-origin man in Malaysia and the fourth richest man in the country, having a net worth of around Rs 44,000 crores, according to Forbes.

Interestingly, Krishnan owns private communication satellites that are revolving around the earth. He is not only famous for his business acumen, but also religious activities and philanthropy. The billionaire has made a name for himself in the areas of telecommunications and multimedia through companies like Maxis Communications and Astro.

Ananda Krishnan's connection with India

Though Krishnan has no direct connection with India, his family has roots in the country. According to several media reports, many of his relatives still live in India and his business is also spread in many parts of the country, especially in the south.

Ananda Krishnan invested 7 billion dollars, i.e., around 700 crores, in India's leading telecom company called 'Aircel', which was later shut down and acquired.

The Indian-origin business tycoon had established a flourishing multimedia business by the early 90's, marking the launch of Maxis Communications, MEASAT Broadcast Network Systems, and SES World Skies. One of the notable names in the field of telecommunications, Krishnan owns several businesses today, including - investment company USA Tagus and media and entertainment company Astro Malaysia Holdings.

A self-made billionaire

Tan Sri Ananda Krishnan is a self-made billionaire in every aspect. He started his entrepreneurial journey by building a consultancy firm known as MAI Holdings Sdn Bhd, in Malaysia. The success of his early ventures paved the way to his entry in different sectors such as oil drilling through Exoil Trading, through which, Krishnan earned significant concessions on an international level.

Later, he decided to expand his influence in the business world, marking his entry in the area of telecommunications.