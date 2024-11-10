The stellar performance was a result of exceptional bowling from Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf.

Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique led Pakistan to a resounding eight-wicket victory over Australia, securing their first one-day series win in Australia in 22 years. The match, held at Perth Stadium, saw Pakistan bowl out the world champions for a mere 140 runs before easily reaching their target in the 27th over.

The stellar performance was a result of exceptional bowling from Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf. This victory marks Pakistan's first ODI series win in Australia since 2002, showcasing their dominance on the field.

Despite a tense opening match in Melbourne, which they lost by two wickets, Pakistan bounced back with a convincing nine-wicket win in Adelaide. T

Haris Rauf emerged as the standout performer with the ball, claiming 10 wickets in the three matches, while Shaheen Afridi also made a significant impact by taking 8 wickets of his own. Despite the low-scoring nature of the series, strong opening contributions from Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique proved crucial in securing victories for the team.

Babar Azam played a pivotal role in securing the wins for Pakistan, ultimately clinching victory in a 50-run partnership with Mohammad Rizwan, who stepped up as the team's new captain.

Looking ahead, both teams are now gearing up for a three-match T20 series, set to kick off at the Gabba in Brisbane on 14th November. The action will then move to the iconic SCG in Sydney before concluding at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, promising an exciting conclusion to the series.

