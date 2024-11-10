Here's how Priyanka Chopra reacted when Shah Rukh Khan flirted with her on National Television.

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra's sizzling chemistry in Don 2 impressed the audience and set the screens on fire. However, soon after that, there were rumours of something 'more than friends' brewing between them despite SRK being married.

Now, a video of Shah Rukh Khan flirting with Priyanka Chopra on National Television is going viral on social media. The video is from the 2009 NDTV Indian of the Year Awards. Priyanka Chopra was awarded the Indian of the Year in the Entertainment category and she connected via a video call since she was unable to attend the event in person.

While interacting with her, Shah Rukh Khan praised her singing skills adding that he would like to ask her something, which she has to answer by singing. He sang the iconic Beatles song ‘Let It Be,’ and added “Marry me” to the chorus, “When I am lonely and in the times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me, speaking words of wisdom Marry Me … Marry Me? Now tell us your words, sweetheart.”

Priyanka Chopra was left speechless and couldn't stop blushing. She then replied, “Iss Sawaal ka jawaab gaane me nahi, words mein bhi nahi hoga.” Shah Rukh Khan further joked and said, “Make a Vulgar expression with your lips,” followed by sending her a flying kiss.

Shah Rukh then concluded the conversation saying, “Maybe I should not embarrass her any further, thank you, Priyanka!” Priyanka concludes the conversation by responding, “Isn’t that vulgar enough for National Television?” This fun banter further sparked speculations of the two having an alleged affair. However, neither of them ever acknowledged it.

In fact, Shah Rukh Khan once addressed the dating rumours with Priyanka Chopra and said, "To me, what is most disturbing is the fact that a lady who's worked with me has been questioned, and somewhere down the line, she's not being shown the kind of respect I show her or all the women. I think it's a little disrespectful. I'm extremely sorry about that. Sorry means... it's not directly because of anything I've done but because she's my friend. She's one of the closest friends I have, very close to my heart, and always will be.”