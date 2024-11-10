This juice, which Deepika drank daily for three months, contained mint leaves, coriander leaves, neem leaves, curry leaves, and beetroot, all blended together with water for a refreshing, health-boosting drink.

As wedding season approaches, many brides-to-be are looking for beauty hacks to ensure they shine on their big day. Deepika Padukone, one of the most radiant brides in recent memory, shared a glimpse of her pre-wedding glow-up routine. Weeks before her 2018 wedding, Deepika consulted her nutritionist Shweta Shah, who recommended a juice made from ingredients known to promote glowing skin and healthy hair. This juice, which Deepika drank daily for three months, contained mint leaves, coriander leaves, neem leaves, curry leaves, and beetroot, all blended together with water for a refreshing, health-boosting drink.

While Deepika’s radiant skin on her wedding day was certainly impressive, it’s important to note that the juice’s effectiveness on skin health may vary for everyone. The ingredients can promote general well-being, but experts caution that it could impact gut health, especially for those with sensitive digestion. People with conditions like acne or rosacea should be cautious, as the juice may cause flare-ups or allergic reactions.

For brides-to-be looking for natural ways to achieve glowing skin, here are five easy-to-make juices that can help enhance skin health:

Carrot and Beetroot Juice: Packed with vitamins A, C, and iron, this juice helps detoxify the blood and improve skin glow. Blend carrots, beetroots, and water, then strain and enjoy. A splash of lemon juice adds extra vitamin C.

Cucumber and Mint Juice: Hydrating and cooling, cucumber and mint juice helps keep the skin refreshed and calm. Blend cucumber, mint, and water, then strain. Add lemon juice for extra benefits.

Aloe Vera Juice: Known for its skin-healing properties, aloe vera juice helps moisturize the skin and combat acne. Blend aloe vera gel with water, and add honey for taste.

Pomegranate Juice: Full of antioxidants, pomegranate juice fights ageing and improves skin texture. Blend pomegranate seeds with water and strain.

Spinach and Apple Juice: Rich in vitamins and antioxidants, this juice boosts collagen production and enhances skin health. Blend spinach and apple with water and drink fresh.