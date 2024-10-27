Bandra Railway Station Stampede Why Stampede Happened At Bandra Terminus BMC Tells The Reason

Nine injured in stampede at Bandra Terminus station in Mumbai in early morning of Oct 27. Train No 22921, travelling from Bandra to Gorakhpur draws large crowd of passengers eager to board. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the stampede broke out due to the festive rush ahead of Diwali. The rush happened on platform number 1 of the Bandra Terminus. The condition of the seven people is stable, while two others have sustained critical injuries. The injured were shifted to Bhabha Hospital, where they are receiving treatment. Notably, Diwali season is the biggest crowd attracter specially to UP and Bihar along with Chhath Pooja