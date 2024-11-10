Reports reveal Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff's net worth driven by real estate and royalties.

According to a report by USA Today, Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, have a combined net worth of over USD 8 million which is 66.4 crore, as revealed through wealth disclosures, tax filings, and Forbes data.

In 2019, their net worth was around $6 million, with a significant portion tied up in real estate. They owned three properties—one each in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.—which together were valued at USD 5.8 million. The remaining assets included cash, bonds, stocks, pensions, and index funds. By the time Harris was inaugurated as vice president in 2021, Forbes estimated their net worth at approximately USD 7 million. The increase of USD 1 million to reach USD 8 million in 2024 is mainly attributed to the rise in value of their Los Angeles property.

As vice president, Harris earns an annual salary of USD 235,000, which is higher than the USD 174,000 she made as a U.S. Senator and the $159,000 she earned while serving as California's Attorney General. Additionally, Harris made over USD 450,000 in royalties during her first year as vice president from her 2019 memoir The Truths We Hold and her children’s book Superheroes Are Everywhere, according to the Washington Post.

In her 2024 financial disclosure, Harris reported receiving only two notable gifts: tickets to a Beyoncé concert, valued at more than USD 1,655, and entry to the Florida A&M vs. Howard University football game, worth USD 1,890, both courtesy of ESPN.

In a separate note, Harris made a statement after her defeat in the recent election. In her concession speech, she vowed to continue fighting for the causes she championed during her campaign. She pledged to advocate for women’s rights, take action against gun violence, and fight for the dignity of all people. Despite her loss, where Trump gained a larger share of votes than in 2020, Harris promised that the fight for these issues would not end.

Harris, who rose to prominence as part of the Democratic ticket in July, faced challenges overcoming concerns about the economy and immigration but remained steadfast in her commitment to the causes she believes in.