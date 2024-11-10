Married at 19 to PV Krishna Reddy, a Hyderabad-based billionaire, Sudha Reddy has dedicated much of her life to philanthropic efforts through the Sudha Reddy Foundation.

While celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani, and Natasha Poonawalla have become familiar faces at the Met Gala, it was Hyderabad’s own philanthropist Sudha Reddy who stole the show this time with her breathtaking attire valued in the millions.

Married at 19 to PV Krishna Reddy, a Hyderabad-based billionaire, Sudha Reddy has dedicated much of her life to philanthropic efforts through the Sudha Reddy Foundation. While her own net worth remains private, her husband’s wealth, primarily earned from his role as promoter and managing director of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), is estimated at $2.2 billion (about Rs 18,370 crore).

The couple lives in an extravagant Greco-Roman-inspired mansion in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, often referred to as “Billionaire's Row.” The residence boasts grand features, including fountains, lush gardens, and lavish interiors. Her Instagram showcases a taste for luxury, from exclusive designer clothing and jewelry to a collection of luxury handbags. Among her high-end vehicles is a custom-made black-and-gold Rolls Royce Ghost, a gift from her husband.

For the Met Gala, Sudha Reddy wore a custom Tarun Tahiliani off-shoulder ivory silk gown adorned with embroidered florals, accompanied by a dazzling Amore Eterno diamond necklace worth approximately $10 million (Rs 83 crore). Completing her ensemble were two solitaire diamond rings valued at nearly $20 million (Rs 166 crore) and a Chanel handbag priced over $40,000 (Rs 33 lakh), marking her entrance with undeniable glamour.