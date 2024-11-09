The design of the new Maruti Dzire has undergone a complete overhaul, though its overall shape and size remain largely the same.

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Dzire, scheduled for launch on 11 November 2024, boasts a full redesign, featuring refreshed aesthetics and enhanced features. Built on the platform of the fourth-generation Swift, which was officially launched earlier this year, the new Dzire comes with significant upgrades compared to the current model. The bookings for the car is now open for Rs 11,000.

Design

The design of the new Maruti Dzire has undergone a complete overhaul, though its overall shape and size remain largely the same. The updated Dzire is 3,995 mm long, 1,735 mm wide, and 1,525 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,450 mm and a ground clearance of 163 mm. While the car's dimensions stay consistent, almost every other aspect of the exterior has been redesigned.

Features

The interior of the new Dzire has been entirely reconfigured, now featuring a new freestanding 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The updated model also introduces a host of new features, including an Arkamys sound system, auto-folding ORVMs upon locking, LED fog lamps, a 360-degree camera, connected car technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, rear AC vents, wireless phone charging, and an electric sunroof.

Engine

The new Dzire is equipped with a 1.2-liter 3-cylinder Z-series petrol engine, delivering 81 bhp and 112 Nm of peak torque. This represents a reduction of 8 bhp and 2 Nm compared to the previous model, which was powered by a 1.2-liter 4-cylinder K-series petrol engine. The car offers a choice of a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT. Additionally, a CNG variant will be available, producing 69 bhp and 102 Nm of torque.

The new Dzire has set record as it’s Maruti's first-ever car to achieve a 5-star rating from Global NCAP. According to Global NCAP, the new Dzire comes equipped with an impressive array of standard safety features, including six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, and enhanced pedestrian protection. The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire, with its advanced safety features, is now ranked among the top 5 safest cars in India.

The expected price for the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 is between Rs 7.00–10.00 lakh.

