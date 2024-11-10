SA vs IND Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 2nd T20I between South Africa and India.

South Africa succumbed to the Indian spinners in the first T20I in Durban, resulting in a decisive 61-run victory for the visitors, who now lead the series 1-0.

The action now shifts to the second game, scheduled for Sunday, November 10 at St. George’s Park in Gqeberha. Sanju Samson and the spinners maintained a tight grip on the hosts throughout the match.

India will approach the second game with the same determination, eager to see how Aiden Markram and his team will respond. Regardless of the outcome, fans can expect an exciting and competitive match ahead.

Match Details

South Africa vs India, 2nd T20I

Date & Time: Nov 10, 04:00 PM LOCAL (7:30 PM IST)

Venue: St George's Park, Gqeberha

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Sanju Samson, Heinrich Klaasen, Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Gerald Coetzee

SA vs IND My Dream11 Team

Heinrich Klaasen, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarty

