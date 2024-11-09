Nimrat Kaur has broken the silence over the linkup rumours with Abhishek Bachchan and made a statement that will clarify a lot of things.

Apart from Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, actress Nimrat Kaur has also gained headlines, mainly due to the malicious rumours of her linkup with her Dasvi co-star, Abhishek. Amid the linkup rumours, Nimrat gave a statement. As per a video of Zoom, Nimrat Kaur shared her views on the ongoing rumours with Abhishek Bachchan.

What did Nimrat say about the linkup rumours?

In the video shared by the portal, Nimrat said, "I could do anything, and people would still say what they want. There's no stopping such gossip, and I prefer focusing on my work."

Nimrat on Abhishek's food habits?

In another interview on Zoom, Nimrat praised Abhishek Bachchan for his food habits and having good knowledge about food joints around the country. She said that shooting with Abhishek was fun, because wherever we go, he knows what to get and from where, and arranges it for us. Nimrat further added that Jr Bachchan is really good at getting the best food in the locality.

Bachchan family on the rumours

In another interview with Zoom, a source close to the family has dismissed the rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur's affair, calling them "mischievous, malicious, and utter rubbish". The angry source close to the Bachchan family was quoted as saying, "There is not an iota of truth to these rumours. We wonder why the lady (Nimrat Kaur) has not issued a denial. Abhishek is keeping mum as there is already so much happening in his life at the moment. He has been advised to stay completely out of any controversy."

For the unversed, Nimrat and Abhishek's performances, and their chemistry in Dasvi were loved by the masses. On the work front, Abhishek will soon be seen in I Want To Talk. The Shoojit Sircar-directed slice-of-life comedy drama will be released in cinemas on November 22, 2024.

