Many Indian students choose to study MBBS in Russia than India due to...

Each year, millions of young people across India prepare for the NEET exam with dreams of becoming doctors. However, only about one lakh students secure MBBS seats in Indian medical colleges. This leaves the remaining 10-12 lakh successful NEET candidates searching for other options to pursue an MBBS degree. Many look toward private colleges in India, but high tuition costs—often around Rs 1.2 crore—can make it unaffordable for most students. Over the past 15 years, the cost of private medical education has nearly quadrupled, leading many Indian students to consider studying MBBS abroad, where fees are lower and opportunities to practice abroad are available. Among these international options, Russia has become a popular choice for Indian students.

Why Indian students choose Russia for MBBS

Russian medical colleges offer a more affordable route for medical education, with quality training and globally recognized degrees. To pursue MBBS in Russia, Indian students must first pass the NEET UG exam and have at least 50% marks in their 12th-grade science subjects—Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Admission to Russian medical colleges can be done online, making the process more accessible for international students.

Fees for MBBS in Russia vs. India

In India, private medical college fees can range from 60 to 70 lakh rupees for the full MBBS course. Comparatively, the cost in Russia is significantly lower, ranging from 15 to 30 lakh rupees, depending on the college. The course duration is six years in Russia, which includes a mandatory one-year internship. This is slightly longer than the 5.5-year MBBS program in India, where internships are typically not included in the course structure.

Differences in MBBS education: India vs. Russia

A major difference between MBBS programs in India and Russia is cost, with Russian colleges offering a much more affordable option for Indian students. The six-year MBBS program in Russia includes a mandatory one-year internship, providing practical experience that prepares students for medical practice. In India, most MBBS programs are 5.5 years long but usually do not include an internship within the course. Additionally, Russian medical degrees are globally recognized, giving Indian students the flexibility to pursue careers abroad, which is another motivating factor for choosing Russia.