VIRAL
An adorable video of a little kid dressed as 'Chhota Pandit', a popular character in the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' film played by actor Rajpal Yadav', is being circulated online.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, has registered a massive success on the box office. As the audiences have enjoyed watching the Kartik Aaryan-starrer film, many have yet not gotten over the "Bhool Bhulaiyaa fever."
An adorable video of a little kid dressed as 'Chhota Pandit', a popular character in the film played by actor Rajpal Yadav', is being circulated online. The viral clip is garnishing praise from netizens, leaving them mesmerised over the lovely getup of the child.
The clip, shared on Instagram, showed the kid wearing a dhoti and garland, exactly like the actor did in the first installment of the movie! The kid was also captured steeped in red colour from head to toe, mimicking the character's getup.
What attracted the audiences the most was the cute 'choti' of the little kid, as he successfully owned the essence of 'Chhota Pandit'. The people in the backdrop were seen asking him to do the hand gesture, as perormed in the song 'Hare Krishna Hare Ram', from the movie.
"Cutest", the video was captioned.
The character 'Chhota Pandit' got recognition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the first installment of the series, which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Rajpal Yadav among others.
Here's how netizens reacted
Netizens cannot stop smiling over the lovely video. The clip has garnered over three lakh likes.
"Durga Ashtami ke baad aana", a netizen wrote, mimicking the dialogue from the film.
"After Rajpal Yadav, he is the best", another wrote.
A third joined, "Chhota Rajpal".
Liam Payne's death 'NOT' suicide: Autopsy reveals One Director singer died due to...
Not Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash, Anant, this Ambani family member owns maximum shares in Reliance
Bhool Bhulaiyaa fever: Kid dressed as 'Chhota Pandit' steals hearts online, netizens say, 'Durga Ashtami ke baad aana'
Delhi Ganesh, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 co-star, passes away
Why paper cuts hurt so much: Surprising science explained
Rohit Shetty opens up on Singham Again's clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Diwali: 'The only issue was...'
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty are couple who proves opposites attract! 'We find a...'
Kamala Harris net worth: Wealth through properties, royalties, and vice Presidential salary, know it all
Donald Trump marks second term victory with formation of inaugural committee for 2025
Citadel Honey Bunny review: Varun Dhawan, Samantha try powering this dull series
Meet Malaysia's richest Indian, owns private satellites, his net worth is Rs...
This filmmaker scolded Amitabh Bachchan in front of entire set for being 10 minutes late, made him work till 3 a.m.
Delhi-NCR update: AQI improves slightly but remains in 'very poor' category
Meet woman who was first DSP, cracked UPSC exam to become collector, was jailed due to...
This is one of the most expensive wedding in India which costed more than Mukesh Ambani’s kids wedding
SA vs IND, 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
SA vs IND, 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs India match
Viral Video: Bride's squad dances to 'Jadoo Ki Jhappi' song at wedding, win hearts online
JEE Advanced 2025: Bad news for those who skip admission in IIT, will not be able to give the exam because...
Viral video: Little girl's adorable dance to 'Gulabi Sadi' leaves internet wanting more, watch
Meet man who built Rs 4500 crore company with MS Dhoni’s help, his business is…
Meet woman, who survived cancer, owns 10 private jets, her net worth is…
MBBS in Russia: Why do Indian students prefer studying medicals in Russia, why not India?
Amid divorce rumours, Aishwarya Rai reveals if she checks Abhishek Bachchan’s phone in viral video
Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan breaks down after Arfeen's eviction, BEGS forgiveness from Alice, Eisha, Avinash
Nimrat Kaur finally BREAKS SILENCE on dating rumours with Abhishek Bachchan: 'There's no stopping...'
DNA TV Show: Why Ajit Pawar distances himself from CM Yogi's slogan 'Batenge toh katenge'?
BB 18: Elvish Yadav supports Rajat Dalal, slams Alice Kaushik for playing woman card, says 'badnaam karna asaan hai'
Arshdeep Singh on cusp of breaking massive record vs South Africa, set to become Indian pacer with most...
'Brits speaking Hindi': Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders OTT release leaves netizens furious, Hansal Mehta reacts
Mukesh Ambani's cheapest plans for Jio users, offers high-speed data and unlimited calling for just Rs...
Meet Yashvardhan Dalal, Haryana batsman who scored 426 runs in an innings in CK Nayudu Trophy
Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik's dance video goes viral amid MMS leak controversy, watch
Gujarat: 38 injured in collision involving bus, two vehicles near Ambaji
BGT: Rohit Sharma to play Perth Test vs Australia? India captain's schedule revealed in latest report
MSMEs will get collateral free term loans scheme of upto Rs 100 crore through..., says FM Sitharaman
Rashmika, Samantha, Nayanthara, Tamannaah: Meet top South actresses
Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Jaya's old statement on bahu goes viral: 'She has to more..'
'Top-order batter scored 2 Test tons in....': Ricky Ponting takes a sly dig at Virat Kohli's sudden downfall
Will Hania Amir-Fahad Mustafa’s romantic drama return for Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum season 2?
New Maruti Dzire vs Old Maruti Dzire: Engine, specs, safety compared
Meet man, son of rickshaw puller, cracked UPSC in 1st attempt at 22, currently posted in...
BB 18: Rohit Shetty EXPOSES Alice Kaushik for playing woman card against Rajat Dalal, netizens call him 'best host'
Meet man, IIT graduate who runs Rs 2836 crore company, shreds THIS Indian company for firing 660 workers
AUS vs PAK Live Streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs Pakistan 3rd ODI live in India?
Tesla CEO Elon Musk becomes world's richest man, enters exclusive club of Rs...
Meet man, Elon Musk’s 'right-hand man', known for re-shaping Tesla, set to lead...
Won't have sex: US women vow to say no to sex and marriage as part of 4B protest, know what it is and why
'If they do not come, Pakistan will...': Ex-PAK skipper fires massive warning to India amid Champions Trophy uncertainty
Calculated Risk: Exploring Iran's motives behind alleged Donald Trump assassination plot
Meet director, SRK's favourite who rejected Rs 10 cr offer to launch producer's son, revived Arjun Rampal's career in..
Meet woman, a housewife who built Rs 4000 crore company, won Padma Shri, started business with just Rs 10000, she is...
Meet Jan Zelezny, Neeraj Chopra's new coach and current javelin throw world record holder
Do you wake up tired? Here's how to fix it
Canada ends fast-track visas for foreign students, know how will it affect Indians
'BJP-RSS want to destroy Constitution, we will keep protecting it': Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand
This is world's richest athlete, no match for Ronaldo, Messi, Virat Kohli, Dhoni; his net worth is...
'Jab Congress mazboot hogi, desh…' PM Modi's scathing attack on Aghadi bloc in Akola rally
Ajay Devgn says Ranveer Singh talks 'RUBBISH', Kareena Kapoor has all the...
Meet man, who used his pension money to build bridge for his village, he is from...
This was world's largest Eagle which went extinct 500 years ago, was found in...
IND vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav, Marco Jansen engage in heated spat after Sanju Samson's complaint - Watch
'I was very upset': Anushka Sharma recalls losing Filmfare's Best Female Debut award to Asin, says 'cried like a child'
Ratan Tata disliked this food, ate only this ice cream made by…
IND A vs AUS A: Sam Konstas, Beau Webster guide Australia A to 6-wicket win over India A in 2nd unofficial Test
This is world’s most secretive country, where car’s colour is restricted, Wi-Fi is a luxury, also known as...
After making claims on Salman Khan's one night stands, physical abuse, Somy Ali issues clarification: 'I am no more..'
Meet actress, superstar's sister who will mark her TV debut at 62, has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, she is...
Gautam Gambhir to be sacked? Report indicates India coach could lose Test role if...
Meet man, who served dahi vada at Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding, he is from...
Bridal beauty routine: 6 essential skincare tips for a perfect wedding glow
IND vs SA: Sanju Samson goes past MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant to achieve this massive T20I feat
Ajay Devgn heaps praise on Arjun Kapoor, says he proved himself with Singham Again: 'Pehle kaafi log kuch...'
CBSE Datesheet 2025: CBSE class 10, 12 timetables expected soon at cbse.gov.in
Kangana Ranaut's nani Indrani Thakur passes away, actress pens emotional note: 'We owe so much to you'
What is saree, petticoat cancer? From causes, symptoms to prevention, all you need to know
Meet star kid who flopped in Bollywood, left acting after 0 hits in 4 years, is now married to man worth Rs 990000000
After Arjun Kapoor confirms his breakup with Malaika Arora, her cryptic post on 'remove toxic people' goes viral
This is world's largest building 'shaped like chicken', has bonita huts, wave pool, is located in...
'More civilised than...': Viral video captures Japan's Nara deer bowing back at woman, WATCH
Bollywood's favourite mom was left ALONE by her own son, got paralysed, lost vision, died tragically when no one...
Meet India’s highest-paid OTT actress, has no hits in last 4 years, still called star; not Kareena, Nayanthara, Deepika
'He was adamant...': Here's why Abhishek Bachchan skipped Aishwarya Rai’s birthday celebrations amid divorce rumours
American City project bringing American school near Noida airport with investment of Rs 268800 crore, will give jobs to
'Wherever Congress govt is formed, that state becomes ATM for...': PM Modi's scathing attack on Congress at Akola rally
Nitin Chauhaan suicide case: Actor's wife breaks her silence, says he wasn't getting work due to...
Candyman star Tony Todd passes away at 69
Tesla shares skyrocket post Donald Trump's win, Elon Musk's wealth soars beyond USD 300 billion
'Agastya needs to...': Natasa Stankovic reveals how she co-parents son with ex-husband Hardik Pandya
Nayanthara Beyond: The Fairytale trailer shows Lady superstar's low phase, SRK and Rajinikanth's reunion on her wedding
Rani Mukerji rejected Hollywood offer for film with Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, it became superhit, earned..
Not Shraddha Kapoor but this actress to perform item number in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, viral leaked pic excites fans
Ananya Panday wears mom Bhavana Pandey's 21-yr-old suit by Rohit Bal, see VIRAL photos
Pakistan: 20 killed, 46 injured in explosion at Quetta railway station in Balochistan
PM Modi pays heartfelt tribute to Ratan Tata: 'Reopening of Taj Hotel after 26/11 attacks was...'
'Our relationship with India is much...': US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reflects on his 4-year tenure
At UN, India lashes out at Pakistan for spreading 'falsehood' on J-K
Amitabh Bachchan calls grandson Agastya 'shaana', reveals how he used his name to get…
Grammy Awards 2025 Nominations: Beyonce leads, Taylor Swift follows closely; here's FULL list
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli pose together at Neha Dhupia’s daughter’s birthday bash; fans say ‘Virushka content finally’