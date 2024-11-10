An adorable video of a little kid dressed as 'Chhota Pandit', a popular character in the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' film played by actor Rajpal Yadav', is being circulated online.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, has registered a massive success on the box office. As the audiences have enjoyed watching the Kartik Aaryan-starrer film, many have yet not gotten over the "Bhool Bhulaiyaa fever."

An adorable video of a little kid dressed as 'Chhota Pandit', a popular character in the film played by actor Rajpal Yadav', is being circulated online. The viral clip is garnishing praise from netizens, leaving them mesmerised over the lovely getup of the child.

The clip, shared on Instagram, showed the kid wearing a dhoti and garland, exactly like the actor did in the first installment of the movie! The kid was also captured steeped in red colour from head to toe, mimicking the character's getup.

What attracted the audiences the most was the cute 'choti' of the little kid, as he successfully owned the essence of 'Chhota Pandit'. The people in the backdrop were seen asking him to do the hand gesture, as perormed in the song 'Hare Krishna Hare Ram', from the movie.

"Cutest", the video was captioned.

The character 'Chhota Pandit' got recognition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the first installment of the series, which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Rajpal Yadav among others.

Here's how netizens reacted

Netizens cannot stop smiling over the lovely video. The clip has garnered over three lakh likes.

"Durga Ashtami ke baad aana", a netizen wrote, mimicking the dialogue from the film.

"After Rajpal Yadav, he is the best", another wrote.

A third joined, "Chhota Rajpal".