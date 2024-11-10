India will face South Africa in the second T20I of the series at St George's Park, Gqeberha on November 10.

Following a convincing 61-run victory in the 1st T20I at Kingsmead on Friday, November 8th, the Suryakumar Yadav-led team is eager to further solidify their lead in the series with another win on Sunday, November 10th at St. Georges Oval. The initial match showcased yet another stellar performance by Sanju Samson, whose 50-ball 107 propelled the Men in Blue to a formidable score of 202 in the first innings. This marked Samson's second consecutive T20I century, making him the first Indian to achieve this remarkable feat.

In response, the spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi each claimed 3 wickets, effectively limiting the South Africans to 141 runs. This match marked their first encounter since the T20 World Cup Final in June, where the wounds of defeat are still fresh in the minds of the Proteas. Eager for redemption, the South Africans are determined to make a strong comeback in the ongoing series.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated IND vs SA T20I series will be broadcasted live on Sports 18-1 and Sports 18-2 channels in India. Additionally, fans can also enjoy the thrilling matches through India vs South Africa live streaming for free on JioCinema.

Pitch Report

St. George's Park is known for its bowling-friendly wicket, despite its small size. The pitch offers a good amount of bounce and pace, providing a consistent playing field for both teams. Historically, the team that bowls first at this venue has had the upper hand, with the average first innings score in T20Is falling between 130 and 135.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday in certain areas of Gqeberha predicts passing showers with a 40 percent chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to reach 31°C, with humidity levels ranging between 60 and 70 percent. Additionally, a moderate wind speed of approximately 18 km/h is anticipated.

Predicted playing XIs

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarty, Avesh Khan

