Moviegoers were disappointed with the Hindi dubbed version of Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders and the film's director Hansal Mehta clarified a few concerns of the netizens.

Kareena Kapoor-starrer The Buckingham Murders OTT release left moviegoers disappointed. Hansal Mehta-directed is now streaming on Netflix, but the film's arrival met with a negative response. Many netizens expressed their disappointment with the Hindi dub of the movie. Internet users demanded the original Hinglish version and expressed their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), tagging the director.

The film was released in theatres in two versions: one in Hindi and English and the other dubbed solely in Hindi to reach a wider audience. After the netizens shared their views on the Hindi version on OTT, Hansal stepped forward and replied to a few concerns. A netizens wrote, "OMG! Brits speaking Hindi is unreal. Friday movie binge gone kapoot! @mehtahansal hope to see the original version soon!" Hansal noticed the tweet and replied to him saying, "It’s unfortunate. These glitches happen and we have been assured that the @NetflixIndia teams are working round the clock to resolve this unusual error. Thank you for your patience."

Do you think we did this? We have nothing to do with all this. This is a tech mess up by @netflix. It is terribly upsetting. They have assured us that they’re working on resolving it by later tonight. https://t.co/4WfX6bBvpV — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 8, 2024

Another netizen wrote, "Shouldn't have premiered without the original audio being ready, at least should take off the film for now." Hansal replied saying, "It is a technical glitch. The audio has been ready for 3 months." One of the netizens wrote, "Disappointed with #TheBuckinghamMurders Hindi dubbing. @NetflixIndia, @netflix pls release the original version! Authenticity matters. It's painful to watch the foreign actors speak Hindi #KareenaKapoorKhan @mehtahansal what were u thinking? Waiting for the Hinglish version." Hansal replied to the user, "Do you think we did this? We have nothing to do with all this. This is a tech mess up by @netflix. It is terribly upsetting. They have assured us that they’re working on resolving it by later tonight."

It is a technical glitch. The audio has been ready since 3 months. https://t.co/Zu7doCaB21 November 8, 2024

22 hrs later…. Technical glitch sorted. Finally “The Buckingham Murders” on @NetflixIndia. In the Hindi (Original) version or Hinglish version. https://t.co/eTxkRMYZsu pic.twitter.com/n1mdwqg8qz — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 8, 2024

After a few such tweets, the issue was resolved and the original Hinglish version was also added to the film, Hansal announced the restoration of the original audio with another tweet. "22 hrs later…Technical glitch sorted. Finally “The Buckingham Murders” on @NetflixIndia. In the Hindi (Original) version or Hinglish version."

Apart from Kareena, The Buckingham Murders also stars Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Assad Raja, Prabhleen Sandhu, Sanjeev Mehra, Adwoa Akoto, and Zain Hussain. The film also marks the actress's production debut. She has bankrolled the film along with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. The Buckingham Murders releases in cinemas on September 13.

