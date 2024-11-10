Indians' love for food and evolving meal habits raise questions about ideal portions, with experts suggesting....

Meal times in Indian households are almost sacred, with calories often being the last thing on people’s minds. In a typical Indian household, two to three meals are common, not to mention the essential chai breaks that keep everyone energized. However, this love for food raises a question: Are Indians eating a healthy amount or just overindulging?

Interestingly, three meals a day wasn’t always a standard part of the Indian diet. Until the 14th century, breakfast wasn’t widely consumed. Instead, the day’s meals began around midday, followed by a lighter supper. This schedule suited the lifestyle of early Indians, who were mostly farmers and gatherers, making this two-meal plan both practical and sufficient. However, with more people taking up work in various fields, factories, and offices over time, eating habits evolved. Breakfast gradually became routine, even for adults, especially as early-day snacks provided energy for laborious work. Additionally, the arrival of the British East India Company in the 19th century popularized tea, coffee, and breakfast as a formal meal, particularly among the elite.

Nowadays, the question of how many meals are best is a topic of debate. According to medical experts, for those with relatively low activity levels, two main meals with a small snack may be ideal, as traditional wisdom suggests "two meals are enough." This approach aligns with those who lead a sedentary lifestyle and may help prevent overeating.

Reports indicate that eating frequently may disrupt hunger signals and lead to overeating, particularly when it involves carb-heavy snacks. This concern is valid in the Indian context, where the diet is typically rich in carbohydrates and fats. Such foods can increase appetite, raising the risk of consuming too many calories. Furthermore, many Indian meals are multi-course and carb-rich, making portion control difficult. With India’s primarily vegetarian diet, pulses and dairy often serve as key protein sources. However, given that a large percentage of Indians are lactose intolerant and pulses contain more carbohydrates than protein, many people may be consuming excess calories without gaining sufficient nutritional benefits.

Medical experts suggest two to three meals per day, with recommendations to follow the body’s natural circadian rhythm, or "eating with the sun." This approach means eating within a window of six to eight hours, usually between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., and avoiding meals after sunset to aid digestion and allow the body to rest. Another perspective advises a structured three-meal approach with balanced portion control, recommending around 400–500 calories for breakfast, 500–700 for lunch, and 400–600 for dinner, with snacks kept to 200–300 calories as needed.

Ultimately, the ideal number of meals varies based on lifestyle, personal health, and dietary preferences. Whether one prefers an Indian or Mediterranean diet, the key is to listen to one’s body, be mindful of calorie intake, and adjust meal timing according to individual needs. It’s not just about the meal count or diet style but about how the body responds to the chosen routine.

