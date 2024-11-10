Arfeen Khan has slammed the trio of Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, and Alice Kaushik after getting evicted from Bigg Boss 18.

Arfeen Khan has become the fifth contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 18. After he came out of the house, he got to know how Eisha Singh mocked his relationship with Chahat Pandey. The professional mind coach has now slammed the trio of Eisha, Avinash Mishra, and Alice Kaushik, and even called the makers "disgraceful" for not talking about this.

Speaking to the Indian Express Screen, Arfeen said, "Initially, I also thought Chahat was doing drama, but she is genuine. I got to know her well, she is a powerhouse. Others cannot imagine her power which is why they call her fake. Recently, when Sara said some things that were incorrect about Eisha and Avinash, but what was not shown was that a few days back Eisha had said that I was having a fling with Chahat. I was linked to Chahat while my wife was sitting there. No one mentioned this during discussions, and it’s disgraceful on part of the makers to not show what Eisha and Avinash said."

Talking about other contestants, Khan added, "I like Rajat Dalal and Chahat Pandey, they are real and authentic, they don’t manipulate. But Avinash, Eisha, and Alice can go down to any level, even Vivian to some extent. Avinash can put anyone into the gutter to win that trophy. I would give heart coaching to Vivian because he uses his head too much. I have triggered Shilpa sometimes and she used profound language, but she can be very angry and extremely volatile. She is playing safe, but Shrutika will crack her and get to her."

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 18 airs on Colors TV and streams on JioCinema. The OTT platform also provides access to the 24x7 live footage from inside the house. Fourteen people are still left inside the show and competing among themselves to become the winner.

