Based in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Khatabook assists business owners and merchants in managing their accounts and accepting online payments. The startup has played a key role in helping businesses shift from traditional manual accounting to digital solutions.

India has experienced a notable rise in startups in recent years, ushering in a new era of innovation and entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurs are consistently introducing groundbreaking ideas that not only achieve significant success but also make a lasting impact on people's daily lives, both personally and professionally.

Khatabook, a bookkeeping startup, was founded in 2018 by Ashish Sonone, Dhanesh Kumar, Vaibhav Kalpe, Jaideep Poonia, and Ravish Naresh.

Based in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Khatabook assists business owners and merchants in managing their accounts and accepting online payments. The startup has played a key role in helping businesses shift from traditional manual accounting to digital solutions.

The Khatabook app, operated by Kyte Technologies, provides merchants with a convenient tool to track their stock records. Users can effortlessly manage accounts and keep track of credit balances through the app. Khatabook's service is free to use and guarantees secure transactions.

Hailing from Bengaluru, Karnataka, Ravish Naresh is the CEO of Khatabook. He completed his graduation at the esteemed IIT Bombay and previously served as the co-founder and COO of Housing.com.

According to the Business Outreach, Ravish and his team noticed an interesting trend among Indians: while people were becoming increasingly comfortable with digital transactions, many still relied on traditional methods for manually recording their accounts. This observation led them to develop a smooth and intuitive solution to encourage individuals to transition to online accounting. And thus, the Khatabook app was created.

Since its founding, Khatabook has secured funding from various investors, including former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni. In 2023, the company reached a remarkable valuation of Rs 4500 crore.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.